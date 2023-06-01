'Cheer' Star Morgan Simianer and Friends Perform Epic Cheer Routine at Her Wedding

TikTok

The 25-year-old Navarro College alum married her husband, Stone Burleson, over the weekend.

Give me a B-R-I-D-E!

"Cheer" star Morgan Simianer showed off her cheer and dance skills at her wedding, performing an epic choreographed routine with her pals, bridesmaids and fellow cheerleaders, complete with jaw-dropping stunts.

The 25-year-old -- who married her husband, Stone Burleson, in Hickory Creek, Texas, over the weekend -- shared a fun video of the performance to her TikTok profile on Wednesday.

As shown in the clip, below, Simianer -- who rocked a two-piece white top and shorts -- hit the dance floor with a group of her friends and wedding guests, including several of her former Navarro College cheer teammates.

The performance, which was set to Ciara's classic hit, "1, 2 Step," began with impressive dance choreography before the cheerleaders grouped together and performed a stunt routine that featured Simianer front and center. The routine ended with Simianer at the top of the pyramid, with the new bride so high up she appeared to be nearly eye-level with the glass chandelier.

As she posed at the top of the pyramid, Simianer showed off her wedding band, and the guests cheered and erupted in applause.

"Mrs. Burleson is here! 🤍," she captioned the video, seemingly referring to the "1,2 Step" lyrics, "The princess is here."

Fans praised her wedding performance in the comments section of the TikTok video.

"*wedding planner feverishly panics searching for venues with extremely tall ceilings for stunts during reception* KILLED IT! 🔥🔥," a user wrote.

"she would be doing stunts on her wedding dayyyy love itttttt," a person added, while another commented, "a cheer routine at your wedding is so ICONIC !!!! congratulations 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Simianer was featured on Seasons 1 and 2 of Netflix's "Cheer." She graduated from Navarro College in 2020.

Simianer and Burleson started dating in 2021, and became engaged in March 2022, per People.