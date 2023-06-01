Stassi Schroeder Complains She Was Kicked Off Universal Studios Ride For Being Pregnant

Getty

However, the park's policy prohibits pregnant women from 10 attractions as a safety precaution

Stassi Schroeder claims she was kicked off a ride at Universal Studios due to her being pregnant.

The former "Vanderpump Rules" star complained about the experience on social media after her family's trip to the Southern California theme park.

"They just had to stop the Secret Life of Pets ride to kick me off because I'm pregnant," Stassi said.

"I'm not embarrassed or anything. Also it goes like negative two miles an hour," she said defending her decision to be on the ride.

However, the park makes explicit on their website that they restrict pregnant women from 10 of their attractions as a safety precaution.

Stassi exited VPR in 2020 amid accusations of racism. She has a daughter named Hartford, which she welcomed in January 2021.

She revealed in March she is expecting her second child with Beau Clark and then the next month announced it was going to be a baby boy.