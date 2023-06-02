Beanie Feldstein Weds Bonnie-Chance Roberts -- Gorgeous Photos from Camp-Themed Ceremony

Instagram

Beanie Feldstein has shared photos of her wedding to Bonnie-Chance Roberts.

The actress and producer wed on May 20 in Hudson Valley, New York, at Cedar Lakes Estates in what has been described as a summer camp-themed ceremony.

The festivities were all organized and implemented by women.

Feldstein wore a white wedding gown while "Bon" was outfitted in a satin baby pink tuxedo (inspired by a similar suit worn by Julia Roberts). Beanie shared photos from the big day with Vogue as well as posted to her own Instagram, which you can view below.

Beanie told Vogue the theme "is our happy place together." She also noted her own grandparents (on both sides) as well as her parents met at summer camp -- something she called a "lineage of love through the generations."

"Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming," she said of the gorgeous festivities.

The two met back in January 2018 for the first time in person after discussing "How to Build a Girl" over Skype.

They went on to film the project over the summer that same year, where the two formed a bond over long walks through Hampstead Heath and meals in Notting Hill.

"From the moment we first kissed, we both knew we would get married and months after that, Bon had announced that when the time came, she wanted to be the one to propose to me," Feldstein said. "Because of the pandemic, we were not able to see each other in person for 13 months."

Bon dropped to one knee in June 2022, a moment captured on camera and posted by Beanie, with her writing "I do, bon." Her brother Jonah Hill was also in attendance.