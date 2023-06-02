Chad Michael Murray, 41, Shows Off Insanely Shredded Body In New Instagram Video

Getty/Instagram

After the One Tree Hill star's wife shared this video, fans flooded her comments thanking her for "BLESSING US" with the footage.

Chad Michael Murray may have broken out as a heartthrob in the early 2000s, but in 2023, he's still got it.

In a video shared by his wife, Sarah Roemer, the 41-year-old "One Tree Hill" and "Cinderella Story" alum shows off his sculpted physique by going shirtless in nothing but a pair of low-riding sweatpants.

Set to The Beatles "Help!", Murray is seen closing a pair of doors in front of his chiseled chest as he mouths the words, "I love you" to his wife. She simply captioned it by tagging his IG handle.

Surprising nobody, Roemer's comments were filled with fans drooling over her husband and sharing their appreciation and thanks to her for posting the video in the first place.

"Shredded," commented Johnathon Schaech, who worked with Murray on "Texas Rising" and was once married to Chad's "OTH" costar Jana Kramer.

"Respectfully…….. DAMN 🔥" wrote one fan, while another joked, "How many times did I watch this? Yes. 😂."

Other funny replies included, "I am unalive," "How are you still holding the phone?😂", "BLESSING US!!!" and quite a few sharing sentiments along the lines of "You're a lucky woman."

Murray and Roemer began dating in 2014, after meeting on Crackle TV series "Chosen." The two married in 2015 and share two children.