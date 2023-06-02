Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Explains 'Puffy Face' After Negative Comments

Instagram

"So thank you to others who are saying negative things and not being educated on the matter," the reality star said of her "chronic" and "debilitating" condition.

"Teen Mom" alum Farrah Abraham is addressing "negative" comments about her appearance.

The MTV star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, which marked her 32nd birthday, and shared the reason why she's had a "puffy face" recently. According to Abraham, she's suffering from sinusitis -- also called a sinus infection -- which she described as a "chronic" and "debilitating" condition.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Hey all, as it is my birthday, I just wanted to say I have been having a puffy face because I have sinusitis, which is a chronic debilitating situation," she began in a video, sharing a screenshot of a news article regarding her facial swelling. "So you get allergy shots, you get steroids, and in order to be diagnosed with sinusitis, usually, it takes a year for your doctor to understand that, that's what that is."

The TV personality added that she's having "surgery next week" for her condition, before she then called out the trolls who were seemingly criticizing her appearance.

"So thank you to others who are saying negative things and not being educated on the matter," Abraham said, "and most of us suffer from sinusitis and do not know that that's what is affecting our eyes, our cheeks, our whole nasal area, and so that is just what has happened. Our sinuses give out."