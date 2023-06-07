Eva Mendes Gives Inside Look at Spa Routine: 'Yes I Shaved My Face!'

Getty / Instagram

"I'm a beast so I probably need every other day! Ha. My hair grows back if I get chills," Mendes joked as she shared videos of the beauty treatments

Eva Mendes is giving fans an inside look at her beauty routine on Instagram, where she is also not afraid to share her experiences with body hair.

"Yes I shaved my face!" wrote the actress on Instagram, accompanied with a video of her day at Beauty Village Vergara in Beverly Hills.

"Once I arrived, I talked to the talented @marianalvergara about my current needs," she continued. "We decided to start with dermaplaning, followed by her famous Diamond Peel, then some much needed oxygen and a relaxing sheet mask all while getting a much needed @prissy_co pedicure."

But there's one last part of her routine that she can't skip: hair!

"Couldn't leave without getting my hair done-- the villa does it all!" she added.

Mendes also responded to fans in the comments, who asked further questions about her experiences with these routines, particularly dermaplaning.

"I’m a beast so I probably need every other day! Ha. My hair grows back if I get chills," Mendes, 49, responded. "I’ll literally be shaving my legs in the shower and get chills and all my work is undone!"

Another fan asked if she noticed a difference from the treatment, to which she replied, "Yes…makeup and moisturizer goes on much smoother. I’m hairy tho. My Cuban Papi is a man bear and I’m his mini me."

Mendes then followed up with another post, showing her skin glowing from the results of the treatment.

"Shaving my face! I received a lot of comments on yesterday’s post from women who’ve been shaving their face for years," captioned Mendes. "Ok I guess 'dermaplaning' is the preferred word but it is what it is and I LOVE it!"