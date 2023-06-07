Wednesday's Percy Hynes White Breaks Silence on Sexual Misconduct Allegations

His statement comes after the #cancelpercy movement gained traction in January, following since-deleted allegations on Twitter.

"Wednesday" star Percy Hynes White is speaking out against accusations of sexual misconduct levied against him on social media earlier this year.

The 21-year-old actor, who plays psychic artist Xavier Thorpe on the Netflix series, posted a lengthy story to his Instagram page on Tuesday addressing the allegations against him for the first time. White made headlines back in January after he and his friends were accused of predatory behavior toward women, sparking the #CancelPercy hashtag. The initial allegations, however, have been since-deleted.

"Hey everyone. There's something I need to clarify. Earlier this year, somebody I've never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online. Because of this, my family has been doxed, and my friends have received death threats," wrote White.

"Underage photos of me were used, and examples of me acting in character were presented as hateful. My friend Jane was falsely portrayed as a victim, and her attempts to set the record straight have been ignored. She gave me permission to include her in this message," he then claimed.

Calling the rumors "false," he added, "I can't accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people's safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims."

He went on to comment on how "distressing" it was to know how "this misinformation has upset people," before thanking those who stood by him. White concluded, "Harassment of my family, friends and coworkers needs to stop please. Thank you for taking the time to read this."