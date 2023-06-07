Shannen Doherty Shares Heartbreaking Look at Radiation Treatment Amid Cancer Battle

Instagram

"That fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like," wrote the "Charmed" star

Shannen Doherty is giving fans a look at her experience with cancer treatment in a heartfelt Instagram video.

"January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain," captioned Doherty. "January 12, the first round of radiation took place."

Doherty also revealed how scary of an experience this treatment can be.

"My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life," she wrote alongside the video.

Instagram

However, this experience did not stop Doherty from sharing her gratitude for the doctors that helped her through this experience, saying, "I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai."

Doherty finished her post with a harrowing message about the emotional effects of treatment.

"But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."

In March 2015, Doherty, 50, was diagnosed with breast cancer and, after years of treatment, she entered remission. However, in February 2020, she announced on "GMA" that her cancer had returned and it was stage 4.

Doherty has been open about her experiences with cancer treatment and how it can affect her life. In 2021, she told "Good Morning America" that she did "not want to operate [like I'm dying]."