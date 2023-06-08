Ariana Madix Already Merchandising Tom Sandoval's Reunion Sex Diss Against Her

Instagram

It was the moment that earned the most shocked and disgusted reactions from the entire "Vanderpump Rules" cast as Tom Sandoval made a nasty comment about his sex life with Ariana Madix -- so she's cashing in on it with merchandise already ready.

Say what you will about the horrific behavior on display during the "Scandoval" and how much Ariana Madix' life was turned upside down on "Vanderpump Rules" this season, but the reality star knows how to capitalize on all the drama.

Her latest money move spins right out of Part 3 of the explosive reunion special, which just wrapped on Wednesday night. Almost immediately, Ariana had the merch up and ready to order!

The big "bombshell" everyone was promised happened after the taped reunion when Raquel Leviss returned for a private confessional to admit to the lies she and Tom Sandoval told Ariana (his girlfriend of nine years and the woman he was cheating on) and everyone else.

While it wasn't the biggest "bombshell" of the night, as it turns out, it was the moment that got the biggest reaction from the cast. They'd been pretty much blasting Sandoval all along anyway, but he had virtually no allies after he took a shot at his sex life with Ariana.

To make it even more tactless -- and tacky! -- the line came after Andy Cohen had asked him if he'd slept with anyone after he started hooking up with Raquel. He denied it, with Ariana quipping that she knows one person he was sleeping with ... her.

"Yeah, she kept her t-shirt on," Sandoval shot back. "it was really hot."

Even his buddy Tom Schwartz didn't have his back in this moment, hanging his head in shame, as everyone else on the panel (save a shell-shocked looking Raquel -- not from this, that was her all night) blasted him for being so tasteless.

"You're such a f---ing dick," Lala Kent told him. "What the f---, dude?" shouted James Kennedy. "You're disgusting." Ariana agreed, saying, "He is disgusting." For his part, Sandoval did apologize for the comment, but like all his other apologies, they didn't really move anyone.

As for Ariana, she's getting the last word now, with a branded t-shirt all queued up and ready to go as soon as the episode wrapped. Immediately, Ariana had partnered with co-star Katie Maloney to make the new merch available through Something About Her.

Instagram

The grey tee features a cartoon Ariana pulling apart a grilled cheese sandwich with the slogan, "F--- me in this t-shirt" -- but not censored in the actual version.