Chelsea Handler Reveals Ex She Had Threesome With, How It Led to Their Split

Chelsea Handler had such a good time during a threesome with an ex-boyfriend, she ended up seeing the third "several times" without him!

The comedian made the reveal during an interview with Andy Cohen, after the SiriusXM host asked whether she had ever dated a woman in the past. Though she said it was never anything as serious as dating, she claimed she and then-boyfriend Ted Harbert, former president of E! Entertainment and NBC, had a menage a trois with another woman who was also their masseuse.

Saying it was "fun," she added that she would do it again "for sure." When Cohen wondered whether she did it "to please the man" she was dating at the time, Handler said that wasn't the case -- explaining she was "Very turned on by this woman," who she "ended up hooking up with" again several times without Harbert.

"That's when I knew it was time to break up with the guy," she said with a laugh, adding that her ex never knew about her extracurricular activities with their third. "Hopefully, he's listening now," she quipped, "he's in Portugal though, he might not have access to this."

Handler went on to say that while she was into the idea of threesomes, she's only interested in a two-woman, one-man scenario.

"I don't wanna get double teamed by a guy, but I like another girl in the situation," she explained, saying the other woman could "do all the stuff that I'm too f---ing lazy to do."

During the same conversation, Handler also clarified that she and Harbert started dating after she already had her talk show on his network.

"Contrary to public belief," she said, before adding that any speculation otherwise doesn't really bother her either. "It doesn't matter if it's not true. Like obviously I've had a career now for like 25 years. I don't really care if anyone thinks that," she added.

The two began dating in 2006, before splitting in 2010. She later claimed that the two broke up because it was hard to draw clear boundaries between their home lives and work.

"I would come home from work, and Ted would be like, 'Do you want to watch your show?' and I'd be like, 'No, I just came from my show. That's the last thing I'd want to do,'” she told Marie Claire in 2012. "That was the reason it didn't work out, ultimately. I think."

