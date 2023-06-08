Jenna Jameson Marries Jessi Lawless In Las Vegas Ceremony

Instagram

"I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men," said Jameson, adding that she's finally "found the person that I truly should have always been with."

Jenna Jameson just said "I do" for a third time, her first marriage to another woman.

After sharing photos from the wedding to Instagram last month, the former adult film star just confirmed she and barber/TikTok star Jessi Lawless, 40, tied the knot on May 23 in Las Vegas.

The pair got hitched at Little Church of the West, where 49-year-old Jameson walked down the aisle to Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" in a short white dress, veil and hot pink shoes that matched her hair. Lawless, meanwhile, rocked a black suit. A Cash impersonator officiated the ceremony at the church, where Jameson's parents were also married.

"I found the person that I truly should have always been with," Jameson told People. "I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it's selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children. And now that I've really found myself, I'm just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don't shove everything down."

Jameson was previously married to porn director Brad Armstrong from 1996–2001 and fellow porn actor Jay Grdina from 2003–2007. She shares twin boys with ex Tito Ortiz and a daughter with Lior Bitton.

Jenna and Jessi reportedly met in 2022, after Jameson started following and commenting on Lawless' TikTok page; the barber has more than 1.5 million followers. The two didn't really start connecting until January 2023, however, after Lawless split from her previous girlfriend; the pair went public with their relationship in February and were engaged by April.

Lawless told People she was the one who proposed, popping the question inside their bedroom. Jameson, meanwhile, said she plans on taking Lawless' last name legally -- as she has already on social media.