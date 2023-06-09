Garth Brooks' Bar Will Sell 'Every Brand of Beer'

Getty

"I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another," said Brooks of his new bar.

Garth Brooks has made his stance on the Bud Light controversy very clear.

In an interview with Billboard, the country singer spoke about his bar that will be opening in Nashville, Tennessee called Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk.

"And yes, we're going to serve every brand of beer," said Brooks. "We just are. It’s not our decision to make."

"Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another," he continued. "If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway."

This statement follows months of controversy after Bud Light partnered with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney's partnership with the beer brand involved a post of her drinking in a bathtub from custom a Bud Light can bearing a likeness of her face. The post was met with a wave of criticism from conservative social media users, many of whom called for a boycott.

Other country music stars have boycotted Bud Light amid the controversy. Kid Rock responded by posting a video where he shot up cases of the beer, saying "F--k Bud Light and f--k Anheuser-Busch. Have a terrific day."

Brooks, however, is making it known that his bar will be a safe space for everyone.