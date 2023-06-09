Jennifer Coolidge Reveals She Lived with Eddie Kaye Thomas, Shares Why She Never Had Kids

Charlotte Rutherford/British GQ/Everett Collection

"Maybe if I had kids, I would've had to have grown up," the actress told British GQ for its latest cover story.

Jennifer Coolidge's character in "American Pie" -- aka Stifler's mom -- famously hooked up with Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas), but she's now revealed that she and Thomas had an unusual friendship off-camera.

In a wide-ranging interview for British GQ for its GQ Heroes Summer issue, the 61-year-old actress shared she and Thomas, 42, lived together in Los Angeles back in the early 2000s -- but just as friends, of course.

"I wasn't the love of his life," Coolidge told British GQ, laughing. "He had girlfriends. My bedroom was across the hallway from his."

"The White Lotus" star went on to confirm that she's "single," adding that she looks forward to meeting new people after joining new projects.

"I'm single," she said. "My way of talking myself into a different job is like, well, it could be romance, or it could be, you know, a whole different group of friends. Cool things could come out of it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Coolidge opened up about why she's never had children.

"I'm very, very immature, I think that has kept me from having children because I'm sort of a child," she told British GQ. "Maybe if I had kids, I would've had to have grown up."

The "Legally Blonde" actress also shared that while her friends have encouraged her to adopt, she believes she'd be better suited as a stepmom -- before reflecting on her past relationships.

"I've never had, like, a laid-back boyfriend that was just full of joy, you know?" she said. "Like, someone who laughs at all your shortcomings. That's never who I choose for myself."

Coolidge will be speaking at the GQ Heroes conference in association with BMW, taking place at Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire from July 19 to 21.