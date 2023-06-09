Sam Smith and Madonna Release NSFW Single 'Vulgar'

Getty

Sam Smith and Madonna are getting "Vulgar" in their new single.

The two released the song on Friday, seemingly as a response to the backlash Smith received for their song "Unholy," with Kim Petras.

Madonna teased the release of the song last week on her Instagram, where she posted a photo of corsets with big pink letters spelling "S&M" on top.

"VULGAR…………. new song out Friday June 9th @samsmith," captioned Madonna.

Smith first teased the song on their Twitter page, where they posted a video of their names flashing on screen.

In the song Madonna warns: "If you f--k with Sam tonight / You're f--king with me (alright) / So watch what you say or I'll split your banana."

Madonna, who is no stranger to pushing the envelope in her music, also introduced Smith and Petras at the Grammy Awards, where they performed their No. 1 hit, "Unholy."

"Are you ready for some controversy?" announced Madonna. "If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely onto something."