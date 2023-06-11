Kelis Breaks Silence After Reports She and Bill Murray Are Dating

Getty

"Milkshake" singer Kelis jumped into her Instagram comments over the weekend in response to a fan asking if she would "care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!?"

After a report Thursday that Kelis and Bill Murray are dating, the "Milkshake" singer jumped into her comments to respond to a fan's inquiry about it. Murray has not weighed in at all.

It was Thursday that the purported couple, per the US Sun, were put on public blast with a report that they've begun hanging out a lot. The 72-year-old comedian was spotted at the 43-year-old singer's shows in London, as noted by TMZ, and were reportedly seen at the same hotel.

Over the weekend, Kelis posted a sizzling bikini selfie, completely ignoring the media hype with her caption, "I'm a beach bum." But while Kelis wasn't initially weighing, in about half of her commenters were.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

One quipped, "Bill will be lost in translation if he really had kelis 😂 she too fine." One fan asked if Murray took the pics, while another confidently doubted the whole story, writing, "Nincompoops stay believing #FakeNews 🙄."

For the most part, Kelis stayed out of these various conversations, but she did drop in to reply to one fan who asked her directly: "Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!? 😂😂😂."

Her reply? "lol no babe , I wouldn’t bother at all"

Unfortunately, her response didn't completely shut down any possible rumors or speculation as it was vaguely ambiguous. When she says she "wouldn't bother at all," does she mean she wouldn't bother dating BIll Murray ... or addressing the rumors?

A lot of people took it to possibly mean both, though. After all, why can't it just be that they've been spending time together because they like hanging out and get along -- it doesn't have to be romantic just because it's a woman and a man.

As reported, the pair reportedly bonded over losing loved ones. Kelis lost her second husband in March 2022, while Bill lost his estranged wife the year prior.

A source for the US Sun said, "Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap." That, too, could imply nothing more than friendship.

"in all honesty, I think they’re most likely close friends," one fan commented on Kelis' reply. "Adults with things in common can be close friends regardless of age . not everything has to be sexual. The media is probably just overhyping it."

Most were taking the news reports with a grain of salt, with one commenter writing, "Why, if you’re friends with someone, do people automatically assume you’re dating?!? Come on, guys and ladies can be just friends. Ugh."