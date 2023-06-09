Kelis Reportedly Dating Bill Murray and Twitter Has Thoughts -- See Best Memes and Reactions!

There were a whole lotta milkshake jokes on social media after the random pairing was reported.

One very unlikely pairing blew up Twitter on Thursday, after it was reported that Bill Murray and Kelis are dating.

The Sun was the first to link the 72-year-old "Ghostbusters" star and 43-year-old "Milkshake" rapper, reporting that the pair have been "getting close for a while." The outlet also claimed he's been to a number of her recent performances, including the Mighty Hoopla festival in London, where they were photographed with Konny Kon of Children of Zeus (below).

Reps for the two haven't responded to inquiries about their rumored relationship.

The speculation comes after some dark times in both of their lives.

In 2022, Kelis second husband Mike Mora -- with whom she shares daughter Gailee and son Shepherd -- died of stomach cancer. She was previously married to Nas, though that marriage ended in divorce, abuse claims which he denied and a contentious custody battle over their son Knight.

Murray, meanwhile, recently made a lot of headlines for alleged "inappropriate behavior" on the set of his film "Being Mortal" -- which he chalked up to a "difference of opinion" with someone he worked with. Following those allegations, previous negative stories were resurfaced along with some former coworkers coming forward with their own allegations for the first time.

"Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap," a source told The Sun of the relationship.

After the news started getting serious pickup, many fans turned to Twitter to react in shock about the pairing -- and dropped a whole lotta "Milkshake" jokes while doing it. See some of the best reactions below!

