Kelis Reportedly Dating Bill Murray and Twitter Has Thoughts -- See Best Memes and Reactions!

Children of Zeus/Instagram

There were a whole lotta milkshake jokes on social media after the random pairing was reported.

One very unlikely pairing blew up Twitter on Thursday, after it was reported that Bill Murray and Kelis are dating.

The Sun was the first to link the 72-year-old "Ghostbusters" star and 43-year-old "Milkshake" rapper, reporting that the pair have been "getting close for a while." The outlet also claimed he's been to a number of her recent performances, including the Mighty Hoopla festival in London, where they were photographed with Konny Kon of Children of Zeus (below).

Reps for the two haven't responded to inquiries about their rumored relationship.

The speculation comes after some dark times in both of their lives.

In 2022, Kelis second husband Mike Mora -- with whom she shares daughter Gailee and son Shepherd -- died of stomach cancer. She was previously married to Nas, though that marriage ended in divorce, abuse claims which he denied and a contentious custody battle over their son Knight.

Murray, meanwhile, recently made a lot of headlines for alleged "inappropriate behavior" on the set of his film "Being Mortal" -- which he chalked up to a "difference of opinion" with someone he worked with. Following those allegations, previous negative stories were resurfaced along with some former coworkers coming forward with their own allegations for the first time.

"Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap," a source told The Sun of the relationship.

After the news started getting serious pickup, many fans turned to Twitter to react in shock about the pairing -- and dropped a whole lotta "Milkshake" jokes while doing it. See some of the best reactions below!

They got Metamucil in the milkshake now https://t.co/dIqbb41rBy — luke (@lukeoneil47) June 8, 2023 @lukeoneil47

My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard / And they’re like, that’s What About Bob https://t.co/nCUxgKZPUK — Eric Harvey (@ericdharvey) June 8, 2023 @ericdharvey

Kelis's milkshake bringing Bill Murray to the yard was predicted by no one, absolutely nobody https://t.co/Q3ObAs67Dt — Diamond Studd (@exitzoostation) June 8, 2023 @exitzoostation

Apparently they make Ensure in Milkshake Form now. — Lance 'Doc' Pearson 🅙 (@DocLanceP) June 8, 2023 @DocLanceP

Nas when he goes to pick up his kid from Kelis and Bill Murray is there 😂 pic.twitter.com/HwqiKXcrVc — El Maestro (@PittsfallII) June 9, 2023 @PittsfallII

Me: "I don't care about celebrity relationships."



Friend: "Kelis and Bill Murray are dating."



Me: pic.twitter.com/LRWQSG4EUC — Brown Anthony™ (@anthelonious) June 8, 2023 @anthelonious

Bill Murray pulling up to Kelis’ yard last week pic.twitter.com/2gKhfeRcrJ — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) June 8, 2023 @buckfastbadlad

You could sit me in a room until the heat death of the universe with the incomplete sentence "Singer Kelis, 43, is dating..." written down and at no point would it even occur to me to end it like this. https://t.co/GfEfBx1Z97 — small robots (@smolrobots) June 8, 2023 @smolrobots

hey guess who kelis is dating i’ll give you infinity tries — a little goblin’s goon (@afewbadgregs) June 8, 2023 @afewbadgregs

Bill Murray dating Kelis was not on my bingo card. pic.twitter.com/ZXXjT2BFhC — greg. 🏳️‍🌈 (@mistergeezy) June 8, 2023 @mistergeezy

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro welcoming Bill Murray into the fold pic.twitter.com/pzfuYjBY0G — GeoffinLincoln (@GeoffinLincoln) June 9, 2023 @GeoffinLincoln

Bill Murray pulled Kelis. DeNiro and Pacino still knockin em down and producing heirs. Geriatric Boys up!!!! — Head Panderer Will (@MrGee54) June 9, 2023 @MrGee54

The reason that Bill Murray is trending... pic.twitter.com/WyeCunouQR — Lucille Baller (@lucilleballer) June 8, 2023 @lucilleballer