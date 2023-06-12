Jessie J Reveals Son's Name on 1 Month Birthday

Getty / Instagram

The singer revealed the name alongside an adorable snap of the infant

Jessie J's baby boy just turned one month old and the singer revealed his name for the occasion!

In a celebratory Instagram post, the "Price Tag" singer posted a picture of her son with the caption, "Mans like…Sky Safir Cornish Colman 🐻🌈☁️🌅⚡️☔️🌌."

Jessie J also shared a reel that chronicled newborn Sky's first month, taken by her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.

"Tomorrow you are a month old. It’s felt like one long best day of my entire life," wrote the singer, 35. "Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy."

"And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain," she added. "Please join me in sharing in my joy. 🌈🌌"

Jessie J revealed she was expecting a baby, alongside a collection of photos highlighting her baby bump in January. In 2021, the singer previously announced she had "decided to have a baby on my own," but suffered a pregnancy loss that same year.