Dwyane Wade Opens Up About Splitting Finances with Gabrielle Union

And why they both signed prenups before getting married

Dwyane Wade is sharing the reason behind why he and Gabrielle Union evenly split their finances.

In an episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, the retired NBA star addressed the 50/50 split, which made headlines when Union opened up about it last month. Wade shared that the decision came up after he made a particular comment to Union.

"I said something about it being my house that I paid for. My wife looked at me and said 'you will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share,'" explained Wade. "So when we moved to [Los Angeles], my wife said 'I got half on it you will never say my house again — you can say that in the arena!'"

Wade also shared that they split anything concerning their daughter, Kaavia, who was born in 2018.

"Anything that goes on with her, 50/50 we share it together," he added. "We decided that certain pieces of our life, we would share in it.'

Wade further spoke on the agreement, noting that they each have to provide for their own families.

"I have 20 to 50 responsibilities and my wife has 20 to 50 responsibilities and when I say that, that means she has her mother, she has her sisters, she has her dad so she has a lot of things she's responsible for," said Wade. "She pays 100% of that and you know what I do? I pay 100% of my life."

Wade also revealed that the couple both signed prenups for their marriage.

"I told her the same way, 'I’ll sign a prenup too. You're a millionaire, you got money. You work hard for yourself.'"

Last month, Union made headlines for speaking up about how the couple splits their finances.

While speaking with Bloomberg's Idea Generation about business and branding, the 50-year-old "Bring It On" actress revealed why she’s financially conservative despite the wealth she and her husband have accumulated in their line of work.

"It's weird to say I'm head of household, because in this household we split everything 50/50," she said, before explaining that the pressure to work comes from the responsibility they feel to their families.

Union continued, "But in the other households that each of us have to support, it puts this - there's always this gorilla on your back - that's like, 'You better work, you better work, you better work -- are you gonna sleep in? Somebody might not eat!'"

The "Bad Boys II" star claimed that she possesses a scarcity mindset when it comes to money.

"I think I just have more responsibilities for my money," Union confessed. "So, I get nervous: 'Oh God, that movie didn't open, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?'"

"And I'm trying to find peace in the journey; not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard," she said, though "it's hard" to let it go.

Union and Wade tied the knot in 2014 and went on to welcome their daughter Kaavia, 4, via surrogate. Gabrielle is also stepmother to Wade's children: Zaire, 20, Zaya, 15, and Xavier, 9.