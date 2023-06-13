Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Toned Physique & Rocking Abs in New Good American x Body Glove Swim Campaign

Instagram

The 38-year-old reality star showed off her sizzling bod in hot shots from her brand's upcoming swimwear collaboration with Body Glove.

Khloe Kardashian is flaunting her curves!

In a new campaign for a Good American x Body Glove swimwear collaboration, the reality star showed off her toned body and rocking abs as she modeled several pieces from her fashion brand's upcoming collection.

On Monday, Khloe, as well as Good American, shared several posts of the sexy swimwear campaign on Instagram. The Good American x Body Glove collaboration -- which drops on Thursday -- features a variety of metallic gold and neon hot pink swimwear pieces donned with the Body Glove logo.

As shown in one sizzling shot, which was shared on Good American's Instagram account, Khloe, 38, can be seen posing on a beach in a metallic gold and black bikini, with her toned stomach on full display.

In the photo, "The Kardashians" star wore the "You Spin Me Top," which retails for $75, paired with the "Shout Bikini Bottom," which costs $69.

Meanwhile, on her own Instagram account, Khloe posted a sultry shot of herself rocking a neon hot pink swimwear set, including a sports bra-style top and bike shorts. The "Call Me Swim Top" runs for $89, while the "Take On Me Swim Shorts" retail for $109.

"Inspired by the @bodyglove archive, @goodamerican is introducing iconic '80s swim silhouettes, reimagined and re-engineered for your body in a new curve lovin' size range ," she captioned the post, adding that the collection will be released on Thursday.

Fans and Khloe's celebrity pals took to the post's comments section to praise the mom of two and her hot bod.

"This is gonna be good 🔥🔥🔥🔥," Lala Anthony added, while Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi commented, "OMGG!!! I neeeeed🔥🔥🔥."

"Relatively Nat & Liv" alums Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson also chimed in, writing, "Sheeesh 🔥💕🥰" and "Stunnnnna ❤️❤️😍😍," respectively.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Khloe again teased the upcoming collection, sharing a shot of herself swimming in a pool while wearing hot pink bottoms, with her behind the main focus of the photo.

The Good American x Body Glove swimwear collection drops on Thursday.