Charlie Puth Confirms Meghan Trainor In-Studio Makeout Session

Getty

"I also don't think I'd ever had vodka before," Charlie says

Charlie Puth is sharing his side of the story when it comes to a Meghan Trainor makeout session in the recording studio.

Last month, Trainor spilled on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" that she made out with her "Marvin Gaye" collaborator in the studio.

Puth is not denying her story either, telling Interview Magazine that it "definitely did happen."

"I had just moved to L.A. and yeah, I'm not denying that happened. That definitely did happen once in 2015," revealed Puth.

"I also don't think I'd ever had vodka before," he added, attributing the makeout session to the booze.

Puth also explained that his world was turned upside down when he moved to Hollywood at the beginning of his career, and his collaboration with Trainor added to that.

"I'm in this fancy recording studio where I didn't know what a runner was. They said, 'What do you want?' And I was like, 'Oh, I'll just call and I'll pick up a pizza for myself.' They were like, 'No, we’ll get it for you.' I felt like I was on top of the world," continued Puth. "So sure, if Meghan wanted to kiss me, I was definitely down."

Puth had nothing but love for Trainor, noting that he loves her new song "Mother."

She's just so good melodically and has such a classic approach to songwriting," praised Puth. "That's probably why we got along. We're still friends to this day."

Back in 2015, Trainor and Charlie took the stage at the AMAs to perform their hit single "Marvin Gaye." To mark the end of their performance, the duet partners locked in a passionate kiss that lasted a long 15 seconds. The stunt led many fans to believe the two were dating.

A few days later, Charlie told Us Weekly that there was no romantic connection between the two. "We're best friends!" he said. "That's another person I can relate to and I ask for advice with everything. We're really great friends and that's never going to change."