Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Update on Son's Tongue Tie Revision

Heather Rae El Moussa posted a health update about her son, Tristan, revealing he had his tongue tie corrected.

"Such a strong boy after his tongue tie revision," El Moussa posted on her story. "Getting lots of snuggles."

The story showed Tristan, who was born in January to Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa, cuddled up with his mom. Heather Rae has been open about her journey with raising Tristan and previously posted about the tongue tie in February.

"Tristan had tongue tie, cheek tie, lip tie and jaundice which were all caught very early on thanks to my incredible lactation specialist and @tonguetietribe, they're literally baby fairies 🧚‍♀️," captioned El Moussa. "I'm so lucky to have found them for the knowledge & support🙏🏻 but it made it very hard for him to latch & suck and it made it so that he was burning a lot of calories because it was so hard for him to eat so his weight was dropping."

Heather Rae's post comes recently after she spoke out about the criticisms she received about her parenting.

Since she debuted her son on Instagram, Heather Rae has revealed that she is getting shamed online.

The particular issue mom-shamers online have is mostly to do with her relationship with her stepchildren from Tarek's marriage to Christina Hall. Heather Rae says that when she shares a picture of her and Tristan, she is flooded with comments asking where her stepchildren are.

However, El Moussa shut down those comments and set the record straight.

Her final words for her critics was that it's never okay to shame new mothers (like in the case of her needing a nanny), and instead it's best to offer constructive feedback.