Lea Michele and Alex Newell Leave Glee Drama Behind at Tony Awards, Celebrate One Another

Three years after Alex Newell chimed in on allegations of inappropriate and abusive behavior at the hands of Lea Michele on the set of "Glee," the former co-stars were all smiles in celebrating their dual milestone achievements at this year's Tony Awards.

For Michele, she got to live a lifelong dream performing as Fanny Brice from "Funny Girl" on the Tony Awards stage. As she was a replacement cast member in the revival for Beanie Feldstein, she was not eligible for awards. That wasn't the case for Newell, who broke new ground for the Tony's with their win.

The "Shucked" star became the first openly nonbinary performer to win a Tony at Sunday's show, picking up the win for featured role in a musical.

"I have wanted this my entire life, and I thank each and every one of you in this room right now," Newell said upon accepting the award.

J. Harrison Ghee followed suit as the second nonbinary winner for their lead actor win for the revival of "Some Like It Hot." The two performers had previously set the new mark as the first two nominated nonbinary performers.

As for Michele, she channeled a bit of "Glee" in celebrating the opportunity to perform on the Tony stage, posting a picture of her on the stage before the show with a bouquet of flowers, captioning it, "Somewhere Rachel Berry is smiling."

Afterward, she shared a shot of her in full costume from the performance. "I thought a lot about what to say for this post," she wrote. "There’s so much to say. But the simple truth is that.. I’ve waited my whole life for this moment. An actual dream come true and an unbelievable honor to finally be Fanny Brice at the Tony Awards."

On Monday, she shared another image from that magical day of her and Newell smiling side by side, offering her "Congratulations" for Newell's big win.

If the shared picture wasn't proof enough that both were ready to let the past be the past, Newell shared the image to their own IG Stories.

"This was a moment for me! I'm so happy we could share this season together," they captioned their own share. "And thank you for celebrating me!" To punctuate the point, the message ended, "@leamichele look how far we've come!"

Michele shared the love right back in her IG Stories, while fans were loving the growth and camaraderie on display in her original post.