Kesha Says Jerry Seinfeld Refusing to Hug Her 6 Years Ago: 'Saddest Moment of My Life'

Getty

"I'm 63, I don't know every pop star," the "Seinfeld" creator said back in 2017 of the incident that went down at a David Lynch Foundation event

Kesha is opening up about an awkward red carpet moment with one of her heroes: Jerry Seinfeld.

The singer looked back on this cringeworthy moment in an interview on "The Best Show with Tom Scharpling."

Kesha, 36, noted that she attended the event hosted by the David Lynch Foundation, and although she was exhausted she wanted to support the director, "And I heard that Jerry Seindfeld's gonna be there," she added.

The pop star also revealed that she carries her Seinfeld DVDs "around the world internationally."

"When it got bumpy on planes, I'd pop in 'Seinfeld' and I'd be like, 'Everything's OK in the world' and watch my buddy," Kesha continued.

Things took a turn for the worse when she approached Seinfeld at the event.

"Then, I get to the f---ing charity event, and I got really excited because he brings me peace and love and all things good in the universe, and then he didn’t hug me in front of cameras," said Kesha. "It was the most depressing and hilarious, but also so sad — it was, like, the saddest moment of my life."

However, Seinfeld defended the moment in an interview with Extra.

"I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere," he explained.