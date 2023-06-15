Mary Louise Parker Reacts to Ex Billy Crudup's Marriage to Naomi Watts

Getty / Instagram

Crudup left Parker while she was seven months pregnant to date Claire Danes back in 2003.

Mary-Louise Parker was reportedly "stunned" to be asked about her ex Billy Crudup's marriage to Naomi Watts during a recent interview -- but she had nothing but well wishes for the couple.

The "Weeds" actress was speaking with The Guardian about her new Audible Original "Murder in Bermuda" when the reporter brought up the nuptials, which had happened in New York just a few days prior to the interview.

"I wish them well. And absolutely, I honestly of course wish them every happiness because that’s my son's father," she said. "So I'm happy for them. I'm happy they found each other."

The reporter noted that Parker seemed "stunned" by the question, while her eyes looked "a little betrayed" while answering ... before her publicist then said they had reached the 10-minute mark in their interview and the actress said goodbye.

Crudup and Watts tied the knot last week in a courthouse ceremony which the "King Kong" actress shared photos from on Instagram. "Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️" she captioned the photo. Naomi's own ex, Liev Schreiber, was one of the many who commented on the post, writing, "Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!"

The wedding is a first for both Watts and Crudup, who were previously in long term partnerships with Schreiber and Parker, respectively. The "Morning Show" actor made headlines when he broke up with a then-7-months pregnant girlfriend of eight years, Parker, to start dating Claire Danes in 2003; the pair split in 2006.

"That was a scary thing," Danes said about their controversial relationship during a 2015 Interview with Howard Stern. "That was really hard. I didn't know how to not do that."

"I was just in love with him," Danes revealed. "And needed to explore that and I was 24... I didn't quite know what those consequences would be."