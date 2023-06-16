Catt Sadler Undergoes Facelift, Neck Lift and Eyelid Surgery at 48, Gives 'Zero F----s' What People Think

Instagram

The TV personality shared why she went under the knife, before documenting the three surgeries on video and sharing the results.

Catt Sadler has no regrets after recently undergoing a facelift, neck lift and blepharoplasty -- aka eyelid surgery -- at the age of 48.

Opening up about her transformation in a new interview with Glamour -- as well as documenting the surgeries via videos on the text-based subscription platform Scriber -- the former E! News personality said she decided to go under the knife after years of fillers and injectables just weren't cutting it anymore.

"It's not like I did it because I can't get a job," she told the publication. "It's not that I did it because I want my boyfriend to think I look 35. None of that was a consideration. It was more about looking in the mirror and feeling good. How I feel."

She said that, recently, she felt like she looked "tired" or "sad" in photos and whenever looking in the mirror and considered a facelift. The plastic surgeon she visited, however, also told her to consider the other operations as well -- explaining that the results would be more "obvious" if she waited another 10 years, whereas now they would look more "natural." She also said that because of her age, she would heal quicker.

Video shared to her Instagram page shows her going into surgery on May 22, before coming out bruised and wrapped up in bandages. Over time, the stitches and wrapping are removed, before she shows off her post-op face.

Sadler said both her sons -- aged 18 and 22 -- "were really sweet and supportive" of her decision, adding that while she did consider how others would react to the transformation, it wasn't something that stressed her out. "I think one of the best parts about getting older is giving zero f---s what people think of you," she explained, saying that she's being so open about it now to be "transparent" and hopefully "inform women about what it can be like."

Below are the Before & After photos:

The TV personality said that after the operations she felt "really miserable that first week," which was "a little scary because I was really uncomfortable." Overtime, she has had to almost "relearn" how to use her jaw, which had limited mobility at the time of the interview. In her video above, you can see her struggle to open her mouth widely.

"Everything’s kind of getting back to where it was. And it takes a minute for all that to get back together," she said, adding that she was warned to not expect "full results for even six months to a year."

For now, she said her boyfriend told her it looks like "you took your face off and put it back on," adding that she's experienced an "anxious" and "mildly depressed" feeling "a little bit" while waiting for her full transformation to really show itself. That being said, she's also feeling "really good" and believes she "did the right thing."

Sadler also said the typical price for all the work she had done would cost anywhere between $30-40K, but was upfront about getting a "sizable discount" because she would be throwing her doctor some publicity by chronicling the process online.