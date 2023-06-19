Bebe Rexha Shows Off Injuries After Being Hit with Cell Phone: 'I'm Good, Yeah, I'm Feelin' Alright'

Instagram

"That is 100 percent f---ed up!" exclaimed John Stamos as celebrities rallied around Rexha following the incident.

Bebe Rexha still has her sense of humor after being struck in the face with a cell phone during a concert on Sunday night.

On Monday, she posted to both her Instagram and TikTok page to give fans an update on her condition -- and quoted one of her hits at the same time. "I'm Good," she captioned the post on Instagram, sharing two photos in which her bruised and stitched up left eye can be seen plain as day.

"I'm Good (Blue)" is a recent single of hers and David Guetta's, one which samples the song "Blue" from Eiffel 65.

She also referenced the song on TikTok, singing the lyrics, "I'm good, yeah, I'm feelin' alright" while lowering her sunglasses to reveal the wound, before giving a smile to the camera.

"Im okay you guys," she captioned the video (below).

Her Instagram post was flooded with comments of well-wishes from celebrity friends and fans, including John Stamos, who wrote, "That is 💯 percent f---ed up! I hope you’re okay BeBe xo" Echoing that sentiment was Lauren Jauregui, who added, "Dude what the f---?!? I’m so sorry babe😩 so f---ed up."

"👏💪🏻🤍" wrote Jamie Lynn Spears, while Pete Wentz sent a trio of heart emojis. "I hope they caught the person-this is awful. So sorry that happened😡," shared an angry Chrishell Stause, as MTV commented, "you deserve so, so, so much better. get well soon ❤️"

Added Bella Poarch: "Sending love your way🫶🏻❤️‍🩹 Feel better soon!"

"please no one throw things at this beautiful woman unless they are bras!! get well soon sister!!!" quipped Betty Who, before Pia Toscano added, "That was so not cool. I’m so sorry this happened to you."

James Charles, Coi Leray, NikkieTutorials and "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Aquaria and Derrick Barry also sent their support.

The incident went down during a concert on Sunday night in NYC, the latest stop of her "Best F'n Night of My Life" tour. According to TMZ, a man named Nicolas Malvagna was arrested for assault; the charge was upgraded to a felony because he used a phone as a weapon.