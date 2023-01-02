Brody Jenner's Exes, Hills Costars React to Pregnancy Reveal

Instagram

"Our little angel is on their way," Jenner and Tia Blanco announced.

Brody Jenner kicked off 2023 with some big news: he and girlfriend Tia Blanco are expecting their first child together!

And the reality star's friends and ex-girlfriends are joining in on the celebration.

The star of "The Hills," 39, and Blanco, 25, jointly announced they're expecting on Sunday, sharing a video of Tia getting a sonogram.

"To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love," they began. "We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!"

This will be the first baby both Jenner and Blanco, who went public with their relationship back in June 2022.

Back when he was married to ex Kaitlynn Carter, it seemed the two never really got on the same page when it came to having children. After they split, she welcomed a baby with Kristopher Brock and is currently pregnant with their second child.

Though Carter hasn't commented on Brody's baby news just yet, a pair of his other exes have.

"congratulations !!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏," wrote Avril Lavigne, who Jenner dated from 2010 until 2012.

Added Josie Canseco -- who Jenner dated for two months back in 2019 -- also commented on the post, writing, "omg🙏🏼 so happy for you."

Some of Jenner's "Hills" costars also left some congratulatory messages on the post. Among them was Heidi Montag, who wrote: "Couldn’t be happier for you both!!!!! Congratulations!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Brandon Thomas Lee also added, "Wow!!! Amazing!!! Congrats brother!!!!"

Jenner's family members chimed in as well, with brother Brandon writing, "Welcome to the family little one! We've got plenty of cousins waiting for you 😁💜💜"