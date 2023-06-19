Kroy Biermann Shares Father's Day Photo with Kids Amid Bitter Kim Zolciak Divorce

Getty

Brielle Biermann also commented on the post, while she and Ariana celebrated him on Father's Day.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak may "hate each other" right now, but it's nothing but love between him and the couple's children.

As the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum and her former linebacker husband continue to go through a pretty nasty divorce, Biermann took to Instagram on Father's Day to show how he spent the holiday with four of his kids; Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

"I hope ALL of the Fathers out there had as good a day as I had!! Stay strong, it is a VITAL role to fill! 💪🏼😁" he captioned a photo of the five of them at an off-road bike path. In the photo, all four kids are smiling alongside their dad; he also shared video of the going over dirt moguls.

Brielle Biermann, one of Kim's two daughters from a previous relationship who was legally adopted by Kroy in 2013, commented on the photo, writing, "Cuties!!"

One of his followers responded to her comment by writing, "hopefully kroy gets custody to save his daughter from you and the mother" -- something Biermann was quick to shut down. "My page and what I post is strictly for celebrating MY life and journey," he replied, "Please do not attack ANYONE with your comments. Especially my children."

Both Brielle and Ariana Biermann also celebrated him with separate posts to their Instagram Stories on Sunday.

"Love you!! I'm honored to be part of your life," he captioned Brielle's tribute, which simply read "HAPPPPPPY FATHERS DAY!" alongside a photo of the two. Ariana's, meanwhile, read, "Happy Father's Day I love you @KroyBiermann"; he responded commenting, "I love you so very much @ArianaBiermann."

The messages come amid Kroy and Kim's messy divorce, following 11 years of marriage. She filed earlier this month, saying their partnership was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

According to TMZ, she asked for primary custody of the couple's kids, as well as joint legal custody and spousal support. At the time she filed, the pair were dealing with some serious financial issues, owing $1.1 million to the IRS and $15,000 to the state of Georgia.