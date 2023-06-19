Marc Anthony Welcomes Seventh Child, His First with Wife Nadia Ferreira

Getty

After announcing they were expecting on Valentine's Day, they revealed the baby's birth on Father's Day.

Marc Anthony is a father again at 54.

The singer and wife Nadia Ferreira, 24, announced on Father's Day that they welcomed their first child together. Sharing a photo of Anthony holding the newborn in his tattooed arms to Instagram, the pair captioned the post, "God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day ♥️"

No additional details about the child or its birth were shared.

This is not only the first child for the couple, but Ferreira's child period. Anthony, however, has six children from previous relationships -- including twins Max and Emme, 15, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. He also shares daughter Arianna and son Chase with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado and sons Christian and Ryan with ex-wife Dayanara Torres.

Anthony and Ferreira, a former Miss Universe Paraguay, got engaged back in May 2022, before saying "I do" in Miami in January of this year. The pair then announced they were expecting in a post on Valentine's Day.

"Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!" he captioned the post, which showed him and his wife with their hands on her pregnant stomach.

