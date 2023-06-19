Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Second Child

Getty/Instagram

Pro dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcomed their second child together on Father's Day.

Maksim posted a photo holding the newborn boy with the caption, "Happy Father's Day to me!"

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro also added a playful hashtag, "#MadeinPeta."

The couple, both 36, also have a son, Shai, who is 6.

Back in January, Peta and Maks announced they would be welcoming their second child after a long fertility journey that included failed IVF procedures and miscarriages.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, the happy couple gushed about breaking the news that Shai was going to be a big brother for the first time.

"Because of the way it came about, some difficulties with getting pregnant, we just sort of went with nothing's happening, keep it normal, keep it chill," Maks said of their approach towards their second pregnancy.