Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Recreates Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Instagram/Getty

The Dancing with the Stars pro and husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy recruited their son for the performance -- saying "Shai stole the show!"

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are passing down their dancing chops to their children!

In a video posted to Instagram this week, the "Dancing With The Stars" performers recreated Rihanna's legendary Super Bowl halftime show with the help of their 6-year-old-son Shai.

Like the Fenty Beauty founder, Peta rocked her baby bump as she and her family took center stage to dance it out to "B***h Better Have My Money."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"We just couldn't help it! Shai stole the show and @petamurgatroyd lived her best life!" the pair captioned the shared post. "By the way, if you REALLY know @maksimc you know that @badgalriri have been his secret crush since 'Umbrella' and for EXTRA EXTRA points which #Riri song is Maks and Peta’s favorite and was a must at their wedding."

The short slip featured the father-son duo wearing matching white hoodies, while Peta was on the mic lip syncing to Rihanna's opening number in a two-piece red sweatsuit.

Back in January, Peta and Maks announced they would be welcoming their second child after a long fertility journey that included failed IVF procedures and miscarriages.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, the happy couple gushed about breaking the news that Shai was going to be a big brother for the first time.

"Because of the way it came about, some difficulties with getting pregnant, we just sort of went with nothing's happening, keep it normal, keep it chill," Maks said of their approach towards their second pregnancy.

Peta recalled, "We actually told [Shai] in our bathroom. He was looking at my stomach, he's like, 'Mommy, you've got a baby in there,' and I was like, 'We do actually.' And he was so excited, just jumping around."

The 36-year-old soon-to-be mom of two has been open about her fertility journey and revealed in a June 2022 interview with PEOPLE that she suffered multiple miscarriages in less than two years -- including one while Maks was overseas in Ukraine.

Last fall, she traveled to visit Maks, 42, in Ukraine -- who was serving as a judge on the country's version of "Dancing with the Stars" at the time -- after she learned she was going to be ovulating.

The dancer contracted Covid-19 during the trip, and while at the couple's Malibu home days later, she suffered a miscarriage. However, she didn't even know she was pregnant at the time.