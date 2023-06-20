Adele's Dealbreaker When Buying Sylvester Stallone's Mansion

Getty

The Rocky icon shared the one thing that almost made Adele say "no deal".

While speaking with The Wall Street Journal, Stallone revealed he wanted to keep his Rocky statue that looks out onto the pool, but Adele thought otherwise.

According to Stallone, the Grammy winner said, "That's a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal."

Stallone gave in and let the singer keep the statue, which depicted the titular character from Stallone's "Rocky" franchise.

"I like what she’s doing," he added. "She's making it gorgeous."