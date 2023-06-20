Adele's Dealbreaker When Buying Sylvester Stallone's Mansion

Getty
The Rocky icon shared the one thing that almost made Adele say "no deal".
Sylvester Stallone is sharing what almost made Adele say "no deal" on the sale of his mansion.
While speaking with The Wall Street Journal, Stallone revealed he wanted to keep his Rocky statue that looks out onto the pool, but Adele thought otherwise.
According to Stallone, the Grammy winner said, "That's a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal."
Stallone gave in and let the singer keep the statue, which depicted the titular character from Stallone's "Rocky" franchise.
"I like what she’s doing," he added. "She's making it gorgeous."
TMZ previously reported that Adele bought the property for $58 million and while she's completely transforming the home, the Rocky statue is staying.