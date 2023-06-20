Adam Rippon Officiates Wedding for 13 Reasons Why's Tyler Barnhardt and Adriana Schaps

Getty

Among the guests were 13 Reasons Why costars Ross Butler and Timothy Granadero; Charlie's Angels reboot star Ella Balinska also served as a bridesmaid.

13 Reasons Why actor Tyler Barnhardt just got married.

Barnhardt, 30, tied the knot with now-wife Adriana Schaps on June 17th in Utah. The couple, who met on a dating app in 2018, also had a famous officiant on their big day: Adam Rippon, who they befriended at the beginning of their relationship.

"Adri and I met him in our first couple of months dating and he has stayed a close friend ever since," the actor told People. "We wanted someone who met us as 'a couple' and Adam is the perfect person. I'm so happy he said yes!"

The wedding took place in Darper, Utah, which was special to the couple as it's where Schaps was performing in "Mamma Mia!" as the lead while they were dating.

"I made two trips out while she was working there and stayed for a couple weeks. One of those trips was the first time I met all of her family, who also came to see her perform," revealed Barnhardt. "It was a wonderful experience that I will always hold on to. In many ways, looking back, Adri and I say that is where and when we truly started to fall in love."

"The wedding is the perfect combination of us," said Barnhardt. "It will be the joining of both of our families celebrating our love. There is no other event that is going to be like this for us. In that way, it's a dream come true. And yet it's only the beginning of the rest of our lives."

The groom had nothing but sweet words to share of Schaps.

"There are many things that I love about Adri," he shared. "I love how we can be the most real version of ourselves and there is no explanation needed. We often seem like we are on the same wavelength. That is partnership to me. She's my best friend first."

As for what he'll cherish most, the actor said it was being able to celebrate their special day with his family and friends.

"Having everyone together, from all over the world, in one room for one moment in time, the reality is all of these people getting together will never happen again," said Barnhardt. "And the fact that they have come together to celebrate our love, that’s just the icing on the cake!"