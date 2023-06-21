Billie Eilish Opens Up About Being Criticized By Body-Shaming Trolls

Getty

Billie Eilish is opening up about being criticized by body-shaming trolls on social media.

In an interview with Vogue, published Tuesday, the 21-year-old singer explained how receiving negative comments about her physical appearance has affected her mental health, admitting that while she's more self-confident than she used to be, the remarks aren't any less hurtful.

"Dude, I don't even know. It's tough, man," Eilish said when asked about the criticism. "Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about […] I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don't think I would be able to exist, to be honest."

"I like myself more than I used to, and I'm more interested in how I feel than how they feel," she added. "But then also that might be a load of bulls--- because it still hurts my feelings like a sonabitch."

The "Happier Than Ever" singer -- who was promoting her fragrance, Eilish No. 2, -- also spoke candidly about changing her style over the years, yet deciding not to define herself by just one thing.

"I spent most of my life being very masculine and boyish, and I kind of recently, in the last couple of years, was kind of like, 'You know what, I’m allowed to be whatever I want to be when I want to be it,'" she told Vogue. "I don't need to always prove to everyone that I'm a tomboy. Like, that is what I am, but I also am this kind of girl. I'm also feminine, and I'm also sexy, and I'm also cute, and I’m also just like, none of the above, and I'm just me."

This comes nearly a month after Eilish called out haters criticizing how her style has evolved.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Grammy winner took on the social media trolls who've claimed she's a "sellout" ever since she started wearing more traditionally feminine styles that revealed her figure.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being told i'd be hotter if i acted like a woman," Eilish wrote on a picture of her grimacing at the camera.

Before she turned 18 years old, the Swarm star almost exclusively wore oversized and baggy clothes. At the time, fans were just as obsessed about what they couldn't see of her figure, while there were those who applauded her for hiding her body underneath voluminous clothing.

In her message, Eilish continued, "and now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout," she wrote, "and 'what happened to her' oMg iT's nOt thE sAmE biLlie she's just like the rest bla blah."