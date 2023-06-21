Brothers & Sisters Star Luke Macfarlane Is a Dad, Reveals Birth of Daughter Tess

Instagram

Brothers & Sisters star Luke Macfarlane clearly had one of the best Father's Days ever.

On Wednesday, the actor revealed he and Hig Roberts recently welcomed a baby girl together -- and took her home this past Sunday.

"Tess Eleanor Macfarlane -- Born June 4th 2023," the Bros star posted to Instagram, tagging Roberts. "We started life with some hectic days and received world class care. On Father's Day we got to take her home."

"Her Dads can't wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in," he added.

The photos show Macfarlane in a hospital room holding the child, as well as a shirtless shot of him sharing some skin-on-skin contact with the baby girl. In another image, little Tess is seen grasping onto Roberts' finger.

One of the two videos shows the pair leaving the hospital with their daughter, as someone filming exclaims, "She's breaking free."

Macfarlane, who came out publicly in 2008, has clearly done a good job keeping his personal life private. Until now, neither he or Roberts -- who made history by becoming the first member of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team and first male World Cup alpine skier to come out in 2020 -- had spoken about their relationship. Roberts is currently a sports agent.

Their only other photos together are from last December, when they climbed Mt. Aconcagua in the Andes.

Mafcarlane's comments were flooded with messages of congratulations from their famous friends, including Billy Eicnher, Dot Marie Jones and Gus Kenworthy from Bros and Luke's Single All the Way costars Michael Urie, Jennifer Robertson and Philemon Chambers.

"Oh wow!!!! Bravi," wrote Urie, while Robertson added, "So happy for you!!! Wonderful!"