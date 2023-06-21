Sarah Jessica Parker On How Robert Downey Jr. Relationship Made Her Angry and Embarrassed

Getty

"People around him would be dismissive of me," the Sex and the City icon said of her 1980s romance with the future Iron Man star

It's been nearly four decades since Sarah Jessica Parker dated Robert Downey Jr. -- and now the actress is opening up about the challenges she faced in their seven year romance.

Speaking with The New Yorker, SJP recalled her wild relationship with RDJ amid the height of his addiction and rise to stardom.

The two met in 1984 while co-starring in teen thriller, First Born, shot on location in New York and New Jersey. The early days of their romance saw them both striving to establish themselves in the entertainment industry. While Parker got roles in '80s classics (such as Footloose) RDJ had an ill-fated run on Saturday Night Live before breaking through to the mainstream with Less Than Zero.

Throughout their relationship, Downey Jr. was struggling with substance abuse issues -- something Parker opened up to The New Yorker about. She told the publication that she rarely drank and never did drugs, and often found herself in a caretaker role -- feeling parental at the tender age of 22.

"People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time," Parker recalled. "That made me angry and embarrassed me."

RDJ, for his part, said through a rep to the publication that he has always held "great respect" for Parker.

The two split in 1991.

Downey Jr. would go on to reach even greater heights in his career before it all came crashing down amid his addiction issues. After a stint in prison, he successfully resurrected his career and went on to achieve even greater box office success with Iron Man and the subsequent MCU films.

He married Susan Downey in 2005.

SJP dated John F. Kennedy Jr. after RDJ and then went on to marry Matthew Broderick. She of course shot to stardom in Sex and The City, which then spawned two films and a spinoff series, And Just Like That.

Substance Abuse: If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, get help. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline (1-800-662-4357) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.