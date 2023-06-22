Teresa Giudice Responds to Speculation Her Marriage to Luis Ruelas Is 'On the Rocks'

Getty

Giudice also says that she "didn't know" these rumors were around, saying she "doesn't even look at anything on social media."

Teresa Giudice is not having it with any suggestion her relationship with Luis Ruelas is struggling.

On her podcast, Namaste B$tches with co-host Melissa Pfeister, Giudice was asked about the rumors that their marriage was "shaky" -- saying, "There's no such thing. I love and adore him so much."

"Like, no," continued the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, "Nothing shaky. Maybe we shake together when we dance."

She added that she "didn't even know" about the rumors until being informed by Pfeister -- saying they "don't even look at anything on social media" and "ignore" the haters.

Pfeister then said audiences were speculating that the newlyweds might be pretending to be "on the rocks" simply to give them stronger storylines for the reality show. "Believe me, I don't play like that," said Giudice, 51, "I play like what's really going on in my life."

"I don't need a storyline like that," she continued. "I have a lot going on."

She went on to say that, for her and Ruelas, "everything is peaches and cream" right now. She added, "It really is, because we're still newlyweds."

Teresa and Luis wed in August 2022, following her divorce from Joe Giudice. The exes share four daughters, Gia, 22, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13. Luis, meanwhile, has two sons, Nicholas, 21, and Louie Jr., 19.

While her marriage may not be on the rocks, her relationship with Louie did drive quite a wedge between her and a few of her costars ... especially her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

