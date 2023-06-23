J.K. Rowling Throws Support Behind Elon Musk Declaring 'Cis' and 'Cisgender' Slurs on Twitter

Getty

On Wednesday, Twitter owner Elon Musk declared in a tweet that the terms "cis" and "cisgender" are "considered slurs on this platform," in response to a user claiming that they didn't like being called "cis" because they "reject the word."

Elon Musk is going to war all over the place. On the same day he challenged Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg to a "cage match," the Twitter owner went on a far more serious crusade against inclusive language on his platform -- and J.K. Rowling has his back!

Interestingly, Musk took issue with the terms "cis" and "cisgender," which are used to identify someone "whose internal sense of gender corresponds with the sex the person was identified as having at birth," per Merriam-Webster.

It could be the implication that the existence of that word means there are people whose internal sense of gender does not correspond with the sex they were born with -- i.e., transgender -- that is the problem for Musk, and why he publicly declared the terms "slurs" on Twitter.

Musk made the assertion in response to a tweet where someone complained about being called "cis" because they "reject the word." As such, Musk rejected the words, as well, though he doesn't make it clear what punishment -- if any -- there will be for using them.

Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions.



The words “cis” or “cisgender” are considered slurs on this platform. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023 @elonmusk

Or is it that he's saying the use of those terms could be considered "repeated, targeted harassment" against an account, leading to consequences for any user describing someone who is cisgender as cisgender.

When someone replied asking Musk what might happen if someone self-identifies as cisgender, he replied, "Call yourself anything you want." So it's specifically about referring to others with this language.

As expected, Musk's declaration led to a flurry of responses, including one notable author who has already muddied her legacy with repeated anti-transgender comments (particularly against transgender women) enough to turn most of the cast of her multi-billion dollar film franchise against her words.

Jumping on Twitter following Musk's "slur" declaration, "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling called the terms "ideological language, signifying belief in the unfalsifiable concept of gender identity."

She went on to argue, "You have a perfect right to believe in unprovable essences that may or may not match the sexed body, but the rest of us have a right to disagree, and to refuse to adopt your jargon."

'Cis' is ideological language, signifying belief in the unfalsifiable concept of gender identity. You have a perfect right to believe in unprovable essences that may or may not match the sexed body, but the rest of us have a right to disagree, and to refuse to adopt your jargon. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 21, 2023 @jk_rowling

Musk chimed in simply with, "Exactly."

Coming in with the other side of the argument, among many others, was civil rights attorney Elanor Broker, as noted by USA Today. "Not only is cis not a slur, it's a necessary corollary to the recognition of trans people as a distinct subset of people," she tweeted. "It is necessary to identifying and describing us. The intent and desire here is our full erasure."

Interestingly, this very serious war on basic gender identity came on the same day that Musk very not seriously went to war, in a way, with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. After finding out about Zuckerberg's Twitter counterpart, Threads, Musk challenged him to a "cage match."

Zuckerberg, who has been training in Brazilian jiu jitsu for the past year or so and has won medals in competition already, quickly accepted and apparently this thing might just happen, according to UFC head Dana White.