Kelly Clarkson Reveals Famous Men She Won't Date Post-Divorce

Getty

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about dating again after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock -- and revealing some of the famous men she would pass on now that she's single.

While on The Howard Stern Show this week, Clarkson opened up about getting back into the dating scene. Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013, before splitting in 2020. The separation sparked a tumultuous legal battle before both their divorce and custody arrangement -- the two share daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington, 7 -- was finalized in 2021.

"It just seems exhausting," she told host Howard Stern of the prospect of dating. "I think I'm over the trauma [of divorce]. I just really enjoy me right now."

Stern, however, decided to bring up some single male celebrities to see if any of them caught Kelly's eye.

"How long will it be before I see you dating Pete Davidson?" asked Stern, which earned a laugh from the singer.

"Here's the thing: He's cute and he's funny," responded Clarkson, before noting that she couldn't see a relationship with the famous comedian. "Pete Davidson, you are wonderful, but no, I'm not looking."

Stern threw another name into the ring: 7-time NFL Champion Tom Brady.

"I have a lot of confidence, I am a very confident woman, [but] I don't think I'd like to follow Gisele Bündchen," she shared. "How do you not think about [following her] when you're making out with him?"

Stern had one more suggestion for Clarkson, "You want an older guy?" he began, "Kelly Schwarzenegger."

"I don't work out enough. That would be an intimidating relationship," said Clarkson of a romance with action superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger. "And when I say enough, I mean at all!"

Elsewhere on the show, she said divorce "sucks."

"And I'm angry, not just for me, but for him and our kids, and it's just hard,” she said. "You get to a point with certain relationships to where there's no try left. It's like, 'I'm out of try, like, 'I'm exhausted from trying, this should not be this difficult for either one of us.'"