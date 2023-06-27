Step Inside Stephanie Shepherd and Larry Jackson's Star-Studded Wedding

Getty/Instagram

The star-studded wedding attracted names like the Kardashians and the Biebers.

Stephanie Shepherd and Larry Jackson just tied the knot in a wedding that was full of A-listers, including the Kardashians.

Shepherd, who was formerly Kim Kardashian's assistant and Jackson, a record executive, recently celebrated their union in Beverly Hills.

Bieber, in a dress that she modeled for Instagram, arrived in a baby blue floor-length gown with a racy cutout in the back.

Kim, meanwhile, was photographed wearing a black gown that showed off some serious skin in a black dress consisting of a bra-top and velvet skirt featuring cutouts.

She was pictured with La La Anthony, who also rocked all black ... while her mom Kris Jenner was photographed separately in another dark getup.

Alicia Keys' husband Swizz Beatz also gave fans a peek inside the celebration by sharing a carousel of images from the big party, including shots of the pair with Timbaland and Naomi Campbell. Swizz is also seen performing at the reception.

"Tonight we went crazy at the Jackson’s Wedding celebration ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ Blessings & Love to all♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️" he captioned the photos.

"Magical Night!!" Campbell wrote in the comments.

Simon Huck also posted an image with Khloe and La La to his page, which has since either expired or been removed. In it, Khloe looks gorgeous in a gold gown, which she's also seen wearing in a birthday tribute Khadijah Haqq shared in celebration of Kardashian's birthday today.

Kardashian and Shepherd parted ways professionally in 2017 after working together since 2013.

At the time, it was reported that Stephanie wanted to transition into a bigger role in Kim's brand and business but that the transition didn't end up working out, so Kim let her go.

After rumors began swirling that the two ended on a bad note, Kim told her fans they "never had a feud" and said she respected Stephanie's decision "to go in a different direction." She added, "I'm so happy she wants to go off and do other things."