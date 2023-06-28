Octomom Nadya Suleman Details Heath Issues Stemming from Pregnancy, Shows Off Fit Body

Instagram

Octomom Nadya Suleman looks absolutely shredded in new photos posted from the gym, as she opens up about her health journey since famously giving birth to octuplets back in 2009 and how her many kids keep her motivated.

Back in 2009, Nadya Suleman -- aka Octomom -- made growing belly made headlines while pregnant with eight children. Now, her stomach selfies tell a different story.

The infamous figure took to Instagram this week to share a number of photos from the gym (below), showing off her shredded physique while opening up about her fitness journey since becoming a tabloid staple all those years ago.

Now 47, Suleman shared how her pregnancy affected her health, what she's done to overcome those issues and how her own children have followed in her footsteps when it comes to her workouts.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I've been asked for years how I stay physically strong and healthy (and mentally sane 😵‍💫), in spite of my stressful, busy lifestyle with such a big family," she began. "Lifting weights has been my method of constructively channeling stress, consistently, for over 30 years."

"Weight training has become even more of a priority subsequent to birthing octuplets, to maintain my strength and mobility alone. As a repercussion of the pregnancy, I sustained three more herniated discs (had one herniated disc from a work related injury decades ago); bilateral sciatica; damaged sacrum and peripheral neuropathy (and a torn abdominal cavity to top it off 💁🏻‍♀️)," she continued, adding that "such disabilities would render me incapacitated if I were to lead a sedentary lifestyle."

She explained that the more she works out, the less pain she actually feels -- and claimed that if she stopped going to the gym for ever a few days, she'd wind up in "near immobility." So, to stay in a routine, she does strength training 3-4 days a week and an hour of cardio for 4-5 days.

"Fortunately, my kids have adopted the same active lifestyle," said Suleman. "My oldest three weight train, far heavier than I, and more frequently. Ironically, my oldest son Eli, who has been training consistently for three years, has surpassed what I've achieved in 30, and loves mocking me at the gym lol. He has encouraged me however, to lift heavier, using proper technique, which has improved my strength and performance."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Suleman's octuplets include Noah, Josiah, Nariyah, Maliyah, Jonah, Jeremiah, Isaiah and Makai -- all 14; she's also mom to Elijah, 21, Amerah, 20, Joshua, 19, Aidan, 17, and 16-year-old twins Calyssa and Caleb.

Nadya went on to tell other parents out there to "never compare yourself to anyone else," encouraging them to simply "strive to be the best version of yourself" by setting and aiming to achieve personal goals.

"Lead by example so your children learn to prioritize physical activity, and encourage them to workout with you!" she concluded. "Do not feel guilty for taking time to renew and recharge. Your family will benefit immensely when you take care of your mind and body, as you will have more positive energy to give. I would not have the mental or physical wherewithal to do what I do if it were not for working out!"

Suleman's octuplets turned 14 back in December -- see her celebratory post for their birthday in the gallery below!