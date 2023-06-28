Viral Ellen Star Rosie McClelland Heads to Prom -- See Her In Her Dress at 16!

Getty

The singer, who went viral after performing Super Bass alongside cousin Sophia Grace on Ellen, shows off her beautiful prom gown.

Rosie McClelland is back in a princess dress -- but this time, it's for prom!

The teen and her cousin Sophia Grace Brownlee became internet sensations when they went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show 12 years ago and performed Nicki Minaj's "Superbass" in pink tulle dresses. Now, at 16, Rosie is rocking tulle again for another milestone.

On Wednesday, she shared a first look at her prom dress, captioning the look, "Prom Princess #prom 💙 thank you [Sherri Hill] for my amazing dress 💎" In the comments, her fans said she looked like a Disney princess, with many comparing her to Cinderella.

Leading up to today, the singer and YouTube star has also been sharing photos from her "Celebrations Evening," which she explained was a pre-prom event.

In those pictures, she's seen with one of her best friends, both of them donning white dresses from The Seraphina Collection.

"Same sentence different font," she captioned one set of photos.

Rosie also shared a vlog showing how she prepared for the latter event, giving fans an inside look her makeup routine for her pre-prom party.

Rosie and Sophia Grace became global phenomenons after their 2011 appearance on Ellen.

In the years since, the duo released a best-selling book, attended red carpet events and clearly had the time of their lives in the spotlight. Sophia Grace, now 19, recently gave birth to her first child, a baby boy.

Before Sophia's pregnancy, the pair did make one final appearance on Ellen in May 2022, as DeGeneres started to wind down her eponymous talk show after 19 years.

11 years later, the two were almost unrecognizable from their pint-sized selves when they entered the studio as grown-up teens. The pair paid homage to the fluffy princess-like tutus they rocked back in the day by wearing more toned-down, sophisticated versions of the looks for the appearance.

After a montage of some of their greatest hits on the show, Rosie shared that her favorite moment from their whirlwind time in the spotlight was when Justin Bieber kissed her on the cheek during the Kids Choice Awards -- even though at the time she admitted she was thinking, "Ew, a boy."

"Now, I'm like, oh my god, I'd let Justin Bieber kiss me on the cheek again," she added with a huge grin.