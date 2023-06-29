Christie Brinkley Hits Back at 'Wrinkle Brigade' After Criticism Over New Selfie

Instagram

The model called out those who "scan celebrities pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles, or anything that they can point to to critique" after getting insulted over her latest selfie.

Christie Brinkley is not having it with the trolls on her latest Instagram post.

After the 69-year-old model posted a selfie to the platform on Wednesday, she was met with a plethora of negative comments about her appearance. One read, "Did u use your magic wand today? I think maybe not" -- while another follower wrote, "This is not her. She doesn't look like this. She surely don't have black chest hair."

Others left comments referring to fillers and Botox.

Though she simply captioned the photos "Downtown Girl" -- a reference to her ex-husband Billy Joel's song "Uptown Girl" -- she later amended it to address her haters.

"Whoa Nelly!" wrote Brinkley. "The Wrinkle Brigade is out in full force in the comment thread!"

"They are the people that scan celebrities pages, hoping to find some cellulite, wrinkles, or anything that they can point to to critique," she continued. "It must be some form of compensation for some thing they are lacking."

Brinkley also took a moment to thank the fans in her comments that have nice things to say.

"There are others who pop up with messages so kind and valuable. Those are the comments that restore my faith and make my heart sing!" she said. Addressing one of the comments mentioned above, she added: "PS I don't have hair on my chest obviously. But so what if I did?"

Since amending the caption, many of her fans jumped to her defense, praising her for not using filters on the selfie and slamming those who "hide behind their social media profiles to say something insulting."

One fan added that one of the reasons Brinkley "will be one of the world's most iconic beauties" is because of her "kindness," calling that trait the model's "biggest beauty secret." Christie was clearly a fan of that POV, responding by writing, "I absolutely love what you just wrote that is a recipe for aging gracefully and for finding true happiness too! And it's written in the most charming way!"