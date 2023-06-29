Fall Out Boy's We Didn't Start the Fire Cover Ripped to Shreds on Twitter: 'An Abomination'

Pamela Littky

While some online defended the band's choices, others called the song "the very worst combination of words in the history of human language" -- especially when compared to Billy Joel's original.

Fall Out Boy is getting roasted on Twitter after they released a cover of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire."

On Wednesday, the rock band dropped their cover of Joel's 1989 hit, in which the Grammy winner lists over 100 cultural and history-making events -- mostly in chronological order -- from 1949 to 1989 to the beat of a catchy tune.

For their cover, Fall Out Boy also referenced a series of various headlines, events, celebrities, and more -- beginning with 1989 through the present. The list featured everything from major historical events -- such as 9/11 and mass school shootings like Sandy Hook and Columbine -- to political headlines -- including Donald Trump's impeachment and Brexit -- to infamous pop culture moments and phenomena, including Twilight, Tiger King, Taylor Swift and Michael Jordan's jersey changes.

However, one global event the band noticeably left out was the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Fall Out Boy -- which consists of Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley and Joe Trohman -- released the song, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts -- and it's safe to say most people weren't feeling the rock band's take on Joel's hit.

"Fall Out Boy's 'We Didn't Start the Fire' does not have bad lyrics. No no no. The choice of words and sequencing therein far transcends that very limiting concept," a person wrote. "This might, in fact, be the very worst combination of words in the history of human language."

"I'm sorry but that Fall Out Boy Billy Joel cover is an abomination," another added.

"The fallout boy We Didn't Start The Fire sucks SO hard that the ice caps started refreezing, war stopped, and global harmony may be possible. We just needed this common enemy," another joked.

A majority of critics appeared to have a problem with the fact that the events listed in the song weren't presented in chronological order like Joel's were, with many arguing that it's "the whole point of the original song."

"Are you telling me Fall Out Boy made an updated We Didn't Start The Fire except they missed the point about the events needing to be chronological and instead they just plugged in whatever rhymed," a user tweeted, adding, "Those f---ing HACKS."

"The Fallout Boy 'We Didn't Start the Fire' isn't in any kind of chronological order which is... the whole point... of the original song?" another said. "It's like... stuff that happened in order. Deep Fakes next to Rodney King doesn't make any sense, dumbasses."

Another person noted that while they're a "big" Fall Out Boy fan, they couldn't wrap their heads around why the band's cover isn't chronological. "Big Fall Out Boy fan here, but for the life of me I don’t understand why their version of 'We Didn't Start the Fire' isn’t chronological. It's just 30+ years of randomly assorted s---," they wrote.

Another part of the song may took issue with was how George Floyd was mentioned -- with his name rhymed with the Nintendo video game, Metroid.

"what do you mean 'fall out boy released a new version of We Didnt Start the Fire where they rhyme 'George Floyd' with "Metroid"' what am i supposed to do with that," a social media user wrote.

Fall out boy racking their brains for 40 seconds trying to figure out what rhymes with George Floyd before finally settling on Metroid pic.twitter.com/4WOEYYLOM0 — John Halo (@EpicMasterChief) June 28, 2023 @EpicMasterChief

what do you mean "fall out boy released a new version of We Didnt Start the Fire where they rhyme 'George Floyd' with 'Metroid'" what am i supposed to do with that — max turnbull 🐀 (@max_oats) June 28, 2023 @max_oats

Fall Out Boy's "We Didn't Start the Fire" does not have bad lyrics. No no no. The choice of words and sequencing therein far transcends that very limiting concept. This might, in fact, be the very worst combination of words in the history of human language. pic.twitter.com/PdCj0CeDB4 — Brian (@Pithy_Remark) June 28, 2023 @Pithy_Remark

The Fallout Boy "We Didn't Start the Fire" isn't in any kind of chronological order which is... the whole point... of the original song? It's like... stuff that happened in order. Deep Fakes next to Rodney King doesn't make any sense, dumbasses. — Lon Harris (@Lons) June 28, 2023 @Lons

The fallout boy We Didn't Start The Fire sucks SO hard that the ice caps started refreezing, war stopped, and global harmony may be possible. We just needed this common enemy — Nicholas Kole (@FromHappyRock) June 28, 2023 @FromHappyRock

Big Fall Out Boy fan here, but for the life of me I don’t understand why their version of “We Didn’t Start the Fire” isn’t chronological. It’s just 30+ years of randomly assorted shit. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) June 29, 2023 @RICHARDLNEWBY

I'm listening to the fall out boy we didn't start the fire remake and this might be the most unhinged thing ive heard in a long timr — Thomas Pearson 📸 (@_ThomasPearson_) June 29, 2023 @_ThomasPearson_

how did fob release a we didn't start the fire cover and not mention THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC — hawk (@tyekartye) June 28, 2023 @tyekartye

I'm sorry but that Fall Out Boy Billy Joel cover is an abomination — Wario Argento (@TheHallWay1) June 28, 2023 @TheHallWay1

However, there were some fans who defended Fall Out Boy against the critics, noting that they enjoyed the band's version.

"wtf why are people saying the Fall Out Boy update of 'We Didn't Start The Fire' sucks?! This s--- unequivocally RULES like gtfo," a person tweeted, while another wrote, "fall out boys cover of 'we didn't start the fire' is actually so very good and anyone that disagrees with that is WRONG."

In a statement to Instagram, the band said, "I thought about this song a lot when I was younger. All these important people and events - some that disappeared into the sands of time - others that changed the world forever." They added, "So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years- we felt like a little system update might be fun. Hope you like our take on it ..."

wtf why are people saying the Fall Out Boy update of ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’ sucks?! This shit unequivocally RULES like gtfo pic.twitter.com/VofXO7h1gu — medicarrie (@CarriePotter_) June 29, 2023 @CarriePotter_

this part of the Fall Out Boy "We Didn't Start The Fire" does go kinda crazy though pic.twitter.com/FtZzzoYqwC — s-k‽ (@sksdeux) June 29, 2023 @sksdeux

fall out boys cover of “we didn’t start the fire” is actually so very good and anyone that disagrees with that is WRONG ‼️‼️‼️ — ant ✰⋆⁺₊⋆ (@7mins_lnheaven) June 28, 2023 @7mins_lnheaven