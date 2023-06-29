Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share Photos from Stunning Maternity Shoot

Getty

"Little drummer boy coming soon," Kourtney captioned the photos, while Barker said he already knows the baby boy-to-be's name.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gave fans a look at their new maternity shoot -- and teased that they have a name picked out for their baby boy in the process.

On Wednesday, Kourtney posted a series of professional photos which showed off her growing baby bump in a skin tight, light blue dress and matching pants (below). For the shoot, Travis opted for a more casual look, wearing a simple white tank top and black pants.

However, it's Barker's playful remark in the comments that is catching fans' eyes.

"I already know his name 😉," wrote the Blink-182 drummer. Family friend Paris Hilton, meanwhile, commented, "So happy for you!🥰," while Avril Lavigne added, "💙💙💙💙"

Kourtney also made a second post with a series of pictures of the couple in front of a drum kit (below). "little drummer boy coming soon," Kardashian captioned the images. In the comments for that one, Barker left a GIF of Animal from The Muppets.

The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this month -- with Kourtney, 44, revealing she and Travis, 47, were expecting their first child together at a Blink-182 concert. During the show, the Poosh founder held up a white sign that read: "Travis I'm Pregnant."

For those who don't know, the creative way Kourtney announced her pregnancy was actually an homage to the music video for the Blink-182 hit, "All The Small Things."

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in May 2022. While the new baby will mark the couple's first child together, the two are also parents to a total of six kids from previous relationships.