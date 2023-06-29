RHOC's Taylor Armstrong Reveals She's Bisexual, Opens Up About Past Long-Term Relationship with Woman

Getty

Armstrong was asked to share something none of her costars knew about her and certainly surprised them with this revelation.

Taylor Armstrong has opened up about her past relationship with another woman.

On Wednesday's new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Armstrong -- a newcomer to the show this season, after previously starring on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- was asked by her costars to reveal something they didn't previously know about her, as a way for the rest of the women to get to know her better.

"I'm bisexual," she shared with Tamra Judge, Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Jennifer Pedranti. She then quipped, "Now are you nervous about me being in the bunk house with you?"

Judge said the news wasn't "a shock" to her because she was already in the loop, mentioning how she knew Armstrong "had a full-blown relationship with a woman" in the past.

"Correct," said Taylor, confirming Tamra's statement. She then added that the relationship happened before her marriage to Russell Armstrong and lasted "about five years." The length of their relationship really surprised the other women, as Taylor joked, "Hell, I know marriages that don't last that long."

"Most people are surprised to find out that I'm bisexual. Probably because just like stereotypes," Taylor added in a confessional. "It's not something I broadcast, but I'm open to all people that have great souls and you can love."

Taylor married to Russell from October 2005, before welcoming daughter Kennedy together in 2006. She filed for divorce in July 2011, claiming physical abuse; Russell died by suicide just a month later.