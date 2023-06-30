Cynthia Nixon Talks Odds of Kim Cattrall Returning After 'And Just Like That' Cameo

Bravo

While appearing on WWHL, the Sex and the City star also detailed a potentially messy sex scene from the original series that was cut.

Cynthia Nixon is opening up about Kim Cattrall's highly-anticipated cameo on Season 2 of And Just Like That, and what it could possibly mean for the future.

On Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress -- who has starred as attorney Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City, the two films and reprises her role on the Max spinoff series -- shared whether Cattrall will have "a larger role" in the future following her upcoming, brief appearance on And Just Like That.

And it's, unfortunately bad news for Samantha fans.

WWHL host Andy Cohen read a question from a viewer, who asked Nixon, "Cynthia, with Kim making a small cameo this season, what you think the odds are of her appearing in a larger role if a third season is greenlit?"

"I think very, very small. It was a cameo. I think it was a special treat for the 25th anniversary," Nixon, 57, replied, before noting they were slightly disappointed the news of Cattrall's cameo was leaked.

"We tried so hard to keep it quiet," she said. "We're really sorry it got out. It would have been such a fun thing as you're watching an episode, and she would pop up."

As reported by Variety last month, Cattrall, 66, filmed her cameo appearance -- which will reportedly be a phone conversation with Parker -- while in New York on March 22.

Despite returning to this world, Cattrall will not share the screen with any of her former co-stars, which also include Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis. She also reportedly did not see or speak with showrunner Michael Patrick King.

While appearing on The View earlier this week, Cattrall revealed one of her demands for her cameo was to be styled by Patricia Field, who was the stylist for the women through the run of the original series, as well as the two films. She notably did not come back for this sequel series ... until now.

Meanwhile, also during Nixon's appearance on WWHL, the actress participated in a segment titled, "Where Did It It All Begin-Thia," and answered a series of questions about Sex and the City in honor of the show's recent 25th anniversary. At one point, Nixon revealed the one scene that was cut, but she wished "stayed in."

OG Sex and the City fans can recall, in Season 3 Episode 17, titled "What Goes Around Comes Around," Carrie (Parker) gets mugged while walking down the street. Miranda comes to her aid, and the cops come, and the NYPD detective and Miranda spark up a short-lived romance. When they go on a date, Miranda is so nervous, she ultimately has one too many, and gets drunk.

But according to Nixon, there was originally more to the plot that ended up on the cutting room floor.