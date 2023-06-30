Monica's Son Leaves Hilarious Comment on Her Racy Music Video with The Game

YouTube

"Somebody please tell Lil Daddy to take a day off..." she said, sharing her son's reaction.

Monica just released a steamy new music video ... and her son has some thoughts!

The singer recently released a new single, titled "Letters," and dropped a risqué music video to accompany it on Friday. In the footage, there's one notably sexy scene in which she cozies up to rapper The Game in a bath tub.

The singer shared a sneak peek at the video to her Instagram page last night, posting some behind the scenes video of the tub moment. In the comments, Monica's teen son Romelo expressed his confusion over the situation.

"Yo what is this," he wrote.

Instagram

"SON... It's like a movie!! Momma at work," she responded, before reposting the exchange to her Story and added, "Somebody please tell Lil Daddy to take a day off."

The Game, meanwhile, simply reacted to the video by commenting, "👀"

Watch the full video below:

Romelo is one of three of Monica's kids.

She shares Romelo, 15, and Rodney, 18, with ex Rodney Hill and went on to have daughter Laiyah, 9, with ex-husband Shannon Brown.

Monica also recently celebrated Rodney's high school graduation in a series of photographs for the special day. "@rodneyy This Moment, This Day is YOURS…… Class of 2023," she captioned the pics.