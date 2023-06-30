Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals 'Only' Concern with SATC, Says She 'Missed Out' on Facelift

Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker is opening up about why she almost didn't take the iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw ... plus why she feels like she "missed out" on getting a facelift.

While on The Howard Stern Show this week, Parker opened up about her one and only concern before officially signing onto Sex and the City before it debuted on HBO.

"I thought the script was really interesting, and really exciting, and different, and fresh, and I'd never seen anything like that," said the And Just Like That actress. "The only thing I said to [creator Darren Star] that I was concerned about was that I just didn't feel comfortable doing nudity."

"I suspected that if it wasn't in the pilot, it would be part of a series," she continued. "It felt like it was legitimately going to be talked about."

However, she said Star assured her that she wouldn't have to do a nude scene.

"He said 'Don't do it then. I don't care, don't do nudity,'" she revealed. "We’ll have other actors, if they feel comfortable doing it they’ll do it, but you do not have to.'"

She noted that she doesn't have any judgement for actresses who do nude scenes, but that she's too "shy" to do them herself. "I think I just never felt comfortable exposing myself that way," said Parker, "I never had any judgements about anybody else doing it, it wasn’t like a morality thing--I was shy."

Parker also opened up about plastic surgery, telling host Howard Stern, "I honestly think I missed out on the facelift."

"The old-fashioned good one that you have when you’re 44," the actress, 58, continued while noting she hasn't had any work done. "I ask people all the time, is it too late?" she continued, adding that she understands why women do get cosmetic work done, even if she hasn't.

"I do understand why people make the choice, because there is so much emphasis put on … primarily women about looks," said Parker. "I think people should do whatever makes them feel better walking out the door."