Bebe Rexha 'Black and Blue' In New Bruise Pic, Offers Update on Recovery After Phone Incident

The singer also called out body shamers -- once again -- saying that she's "so sick" of people talking about her weight.

Bebe Rexha has offered an update on how she's recovering just days after she was struck in the face with a cell phone while performing on stage.

On Friday, the 33-year-old singer posted a new photo of her healing bruises on Twitter, giving a close-up shot of her left eye.

Alongside the image of her injuries (below), Rexha responded to a fan who asked how she was feeling following the disturbing on-stage incident.

"My eye black and blue now but much better!!!!" she wrote. "Thank you!!!"

My eye black and blue now but much better!!!! Thank you!!! https://t.co/FBv9oG5NcG pic.twitter.com/InQwWLfqfM — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 23, 2023 @BebeRexha

The "Meant to Be" singer also expressed her gratitude to fans who have voiced their support following the incident.

"I want to shout out all the people who have been supporting me and showing me love," she wrote. "Thank you."

The incident went down during a concert on Sunday night in NYC, the latest stop of her Best F'n Night of My Life tour. According to TMZ, a man named Nicolas Malvagna was arrested for assault; the charge was upgraded to a felony because he used a phone as a weapon.

The next day, Rexha showed off her injuries on social media, posting an update on her condition to both her Instagram and TikTok pages, while also quoting one of her hits at the same time.

"I'm Good," she captioned the post on Instagram, sharing two photos in which her bruised and stitched-up left eye can be seen plain as day.

"I'm Good (Blue)" is a recent single of hers and David Guetta's, one which samples the song "Blue" from Eiffel 65.

Meanwhile, in addition to sharing a new photo of her healing bruises on Friday, Rexha also took to Twitter to call out social media users who have been criticizing her weight, something the "I'm a Mess" singer has done several times this year.

"I know I got fat. I'm just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!!" she tweeted.

Rexha -- who previously shared that her own weight gain can be attributed to her Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) -- added in another tweet, "Human beings go through weight fluctuations it’s life and you don't know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc…"

I know I got fat. I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!! — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 23, 2023 @BebeRexha